Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Sept. 17-23.

Paving of Butler Market Road & Dickey Road (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring on Butler Market Road between Hamehook Road and Powell Butte Hwy. Shoulder work will also be occurring on Butler Market Road and Dickey Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Pavement markings, shoulder work and signage work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road roundabout.

Traffic Information – The Deschutes Market Road-Hamehook Road roundabout is now open to all-way traffic. Road users should use caution when navigating the new traffic configuration. Road users should also expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Utility work will be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Burgess Road Water & Sewer Work (La Pine Area) – City of La Pine utility work will be occurring on Burgess Rd between U.S. 97 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Traffic Information – Shoulder work will be occurring along Burgess Road. Road users should exercise caution.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving and concrete work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection. Paving work will also be occurring on local roadways in Tumalo.

Traffic Information – The Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection is now open to all-way traffic. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

***Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581