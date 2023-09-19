Paving of Butler Market Road nearly complete
Deschutes County is almost done with the paving of Butler Market Road between Powell Butte Highway and Hamehook Road.
Deschutes County is almost done with the paving of Butler Market Road between Powell Butte Highway and Hamehook Road.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.