Deschutes County Clerk’s Office invites students to take part in ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Clerk's Office invites local students to enter the Deschutes County “I Voted” Sticker Contest. K-12 students are encouraged to design an “I Voted” sticker that will be used during the 2024 Presidential Primary and General elections and featured in each election’s Voters’ Pamphlet.

Elementary school (K-5) sticker design submissions will be accepted through the end of the year, with the winner announced in February 2024. Middle-high school (6-12) sticker design submissions will be accepted through the end of June 2024, with the winner announced in August 2024.

Winning artwork will be used in Deschutes County Elections materials, promotions and outreach, and exhibited throughout the Deschutes County Services Building in downtown Bend.

More details are available here.