Redmond and CRR fire levies, Ponderosa Pines E. and Camp Sherman road measures only items on Nov. C.O. ballots

(Update: Four measures only items on Deschutes, Jefferson County ballots)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The upcoming Nov. 7 Special Election is fast approaching. Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison says two measures have been filed for this election. There are also two on the ballot in Jefferson County.

About 37,000 Deschutes County voters who live in the Redmond Fire & Rescue District, the Ponderosa Pines East Special Road District and parts of the Crooked River Ranch Fire Protection District will receive a ballot.

The Deschutes County Elections Office has received the following ballot measure filings:

Redmond Fire & Rescue - Local Option Levy to Maintain Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Ponderosa Pines East Special Road District – Five Year Local Option Tax for General Operations

The Jefferson County Elections Office received a measure for the Crooked River Ranch Fire Protection District. Some residents who live in this district are Deschutes County residents.

Also in Jefferson County, the Camp Sherman Road District has a three-year local option tax renewal on the ballot.

Dennison says ballots will be mailed to registered voters who are eligible to vote in the Nov. 7 Special Election on the following dates:

Oct. 9 – Out of State Voters

Oct. 18 – Voters in Deschutes County

Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters in late September.

The voter registration deadline for voters who wish to vote in the Nov. 7 Special Election is Tuesday, Oct. 17.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Elections Office at (541) 388-6547.