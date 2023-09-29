Deschutes County seeks volunteers with real estate experience for Facility Project Review Committee

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications from interested community members with real estate experience to serve on the Facility Project Review Committee. The committee provides recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on County building and facility projects, as requested by the Board.

The committee provides recommendations in the following areas: development options and alternative solutions, conceptual proposals, project scope, cost estimates and cost, contracting methodology and value engineering.

In general, projects reviewed by the committee will exceed $200,000 and will be challenging, critical, or high profile. Projects will not include private development or projects from other governmental entities.

The seven-member committee includes members with construction, architecture, real estate and development experience. The committee meets quarterly, or as needed. Meetings are held virtually.

To apply, please visit www.deschutes.org/jobs. The initial review of applications will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 10.