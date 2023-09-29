Possible cougar activity reported to Sunriver Police; ODFW posts warning signs

Possible cougar activity was reported to the Sunriver Police Department on Thursday, prompting the posting of warning signs, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the northeast part of the resort community, near Forest Service lands, police said.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has been contacted and have posted warning signs in the area.

For more information, police urged follow the links.

https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/cougars.asp

https://www.dfw.state.or.us/.../livi.../docs/CougarBroch.pdf