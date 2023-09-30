Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 1-7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 1-7.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Utility work will be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring at the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road. Utility work will also be occurring on Powell Butte Highway between McGrath Road and the Crook County line.

Traffic Information – Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should exercise caution and expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Holmes Road Paving (Sisters Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring on Holmes Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Burgess Road Water & Sewer Work (La Pine Area) – City of La Pine utility work will be occurring on Burgess Rd between U.S. 97 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Traffic Information – Shoulder work will be occurring along Burgess Road. Road users should exercise caution.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Permanent pavement marking work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection. Paving work will also be occurring on local roadways in Tumalo.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

***Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581