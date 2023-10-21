Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 22-28

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 22-28.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road. Work will include placement of aggregate base and shoulder excavation work. Utility work will also be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Road. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring at the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road.

Traffic Information – Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should exercise caution and expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Miscellaneous trimming and cleanup work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue-O.B. Riley Road intersection and the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Hwy. intersection.

Traffic Information – Road users should use caution and expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

