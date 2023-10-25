Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp announces run for sheriff, will face Capt. William Bailey

(Update: Sheriff Nelson objects to Vander Kamp statements)

CODE Team leader calls for 'change of course" after 'legal battles, controversies and negative headlines'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's Detective Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp announced Wednesday that he will run for sheriff next year, setting up a contest with sheriff's Captain William Bailey, who Sheriff Shane Nelson endorsed when he announced plans to retire this summer

Here's Kent Vander Kamp's full announcement:

In a campaign announcement to supporters earlier today, Kent said, “I have heard your frustrations, disappointments, and demands for change.​ I am running for Sheriff to fight rising crime, utilize common sense solutions for the homeless crisis, stem the flow of drugs, and bring back fiscal responsibility and respect for taxpayers' money.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office desperately needs a fresh perspective, increased accountability, and renewed public confidence. After nearly a decade marred by legal battles, controversies, and negative headlines, it is clear the Sheriff’s Office must change course.

​I am the only candidate for Sheriff with the executive experience, formal business education, and award-winning leadership needed to develop a strategic plan with measurable goals for crime reduction, traffic safety, community engagement, and homelessness. This will lead to a more effective, efficient, and transparent Sheriff's office and help retain high-quality leadership, deputies, and staff.”

Kent currently leads the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team as a Detective Sergeant, a multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement task force headquartered in Bend, serving Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties. His other Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office assignments include Investigations Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, SWAT Medic Team Leader and Drone Team Supervisor.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Kent has an advanced business education with 28 years of experience in executive business management, budgeting, and accounting - including successfully creating and growing multiple businesses in the private sector.

​Kent has been recognized and awarded as a Cascade Business News "Top 40 under 40" leader, the FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy Award, the White House ONDCP Award for Outstanding Public Safety, the Oregon HIDTA Award for Outstanding Investigation Impact by a CODE Investigation, recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his leadership, and the Deschutes County DUII Investigator of the Year.

The Deschutes County Commissioners recently re-appointed Kent to the Deschutes County Facility Project Review Committee for a second term. Kent also volunteers as the Chairman of the Board with CLEAR Alliance, a local educational non-profit.

Outside of law enforcement, Kent is a volunteer pilot with Angel Flight West, the Redmond Area Community Coalition, a Central Oregon Overdose Prevention Response Coalition liaison, and a Youth Mentor with the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge program. He also volunteers with the Latin Community Association and is an active Rotary Club of Greater Bend member.

Visit VoteVanderKamp.com for additional biographic and campaign information.

Sheriff Nelson sent a statement of concern to NewsChannel 21 about Vander Kamp's comments:

"Disparaging comments that lack merit are disappointing to see from a candidate for sheriff. These comments are a repeat of comments made from the opponents in my two elections for sheriff. Sadly, statements like these are made by candidates who lack the law enforcement management experience necessary to do the job so they resort to negative campaign tactics which end up affecting all of our teammates serving our community. I fully support Captain Bailey for Sheriff. He is the candidate with the character, experience, and the skills to be a successful sheriff."

Bailey's campaign also shared with us his statement on Vander Kamp's entry into the race:

"I am proud to protect the residents of Deschutes County alongside Sheriff Nelson, and I am happy to have his support to succeed him. But make no mistake about it, I am my own person. As Sheriff, I will do what I’ve done throughout my nearly 23-year law enforcement career: do everything I can to serve and protect the residents of Deschutes County."

(Bailey's information can be found on his campaign website.).

The candidate filing deadline for the May 2024 primary is March 12.