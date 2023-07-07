‘The right time’: Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson to retire at end of term, backs Capt. William Bailey as successor

(Update: Adding video, comments from Sheriff Nelson, Capt. Bill Bailey)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After 30 years with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, including the last eight as Sheriff, Shane Nelson announced Friday that he will retire at the end of his current term, and endorsed current Captain William Bailey’s election bid next year to become his successor.

NewsChannel 21 met with the Sheriff Friday afternoon, to find out why he feels he's ready for his next step: "This is the right time for the office. It's time to have a new sheriff, with different ideas and different viewpoints, to take the job to the next level. I love the folks I work with, and I love the people we work for."

"That for me says it's time for me to go ahead and retire in 18 months," Nelson said. "Captain Bailey has my full faith and support, and I look forward to supporting him and voting for him in the upcoming sheriff's election."

Nelson also shared the message he'd sent to the department's employees before the news went public:

"It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as your Sheriff. I have been blessed with a wonderful family, great teammates, and supportive community members. Together, you all have ensured a strong and effective Sheriff's Office known for excellent customer service. I have decided to retire so will not be running for sheriff in the next election.

"I will be serving the remainder of my term, retiring on January 3, 2025,” he wrote.

As for Bailey's bid to succeed him, Nelson told NewsChannel 21, "Captain William Bailey focuses on others and our service to our community. He has the integrity, experience, and knowledge to be a successful sheriff and I have full faith and confidence in him."

Bailey has created the start of a "William Bailey for Sheriff" Facebook page and has filed a statement of organization for the Committee to Elect William Bailey Sheriff with the Oregon secretary of state's office.

Bailey gave NewsChannel 21 this statement: "The Office of Sheriff requires a strong and experienced person. I formed a PAC to be ready in the event Sheriff Nelson decided not to run for re-election. I will be making a formal announcement of my campaign for Deschutes County Sheriff in the coming weeks."

In several of the most recent sheriff transitions, a retiring sheriff has recommended that county commissioners appoint a successor, who then ran in the next election for a full term, with that built-in advantage of incumbency. But Nelson said Friday, "I have always said I would serve full terms and let the people decide their next sheriff."

Nelson, who is 52, started with the sheriff's office as a reserve deputy in November of 1993 and was hired full-time the following August, moving up the ranks over the years from corporal and detective to sergeant, lieutenant and division commander, his online biography states.

Born and raised in Bend, Nelson graduated from Mountain View High in 1988 and from OSU in 1993. He and his wife, Lisa, a retired Bend Police officer, have four children.

There have been controversies over the years, from costly lawsuits and settlements to items such as the recent proposal to crack down on homeless camping on public land.

But Nelson accentuated the positive in announcing his planned retirement: "Everything the Sheriff’s Office has accomplished is a direct result of the great people I work with, the great community we serve, and our wonderful and supportive families."