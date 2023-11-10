Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 12-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Nov. 12-18.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road. Work will include construction of asphalt pavement and grading at driveways.

Traffic Information – Single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring on Hunnell Road Monday through Friday. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Hunnell Road also remains closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring near the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road.

Traffic Information – Single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Miscellaneous trimming and cleanup work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue-O.B. Riley Road intersection and the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Hwy intersection.

Traffic Information – The U.S. 20/Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and U.S. 20/Cook Avenue roundabouts are both open to two-lane traffic as of Nov 1. Intermittent road work will continue near both roundabouts through the month of November, including local roadways in Tumalo. Road users should use caution.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581