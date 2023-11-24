Deschutes County road update: Week of Nov. 26-December 2, including winter road closures

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 26-December 2:

Winter Road Closures

Cascade Lakes Highway is closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.

Paulina Lake Road is closed at the 10 Mile Sno-Park gate.

***Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and are anticipated to reopen prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.***

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Signing work will be occurring along Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of sign support footings and permanent signs.

Traffic Information – Shoulder closures will be occurring on Hunnell Road from Monday through Wednesday. Road users should expect delays. Hunnell Road also remains closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring near the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road.

Traffic Information – Single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) –Miscellaneous trimming and cleanup work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue-O.B. Riley Road intersection and the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Hwy intersection.

Traffic Information – The U.S. 20/Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and U.S. 20/Cook Avenue roundabouts are both open to traffic. Intermittent road work will continue near both roundabouts through early December.

***Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. Work hours may also be affected by holidays.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581