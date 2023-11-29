Sunriver Police Chief Michael Womer retiring this week; Stephen Lopez appointed new chief

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nine years with the Sunriver Police Department and over 28 years of service in law enforcement, Sunriver Chief of Police Michael Womer will retire as of Thursday, the department announced.

The Sunriver Service District Board unanimously voted at its September monthly meeting to appoint Stephen Lopez as the new police chief, effective Dec. 1.

Womer said, “I have been profoundly humbled and grateful to have had the privilege of living in and serving this community, while working with such incredible and noble public servants. It has been an honor and I leave with confidence that Chief Stephen Lopez will be a great change leader who will do far better than I.”

Lopez has over 17 years of experience in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sunriver Police Department in January of 2021, at the rank of sergeant. Lopez was promoted to lieutenant in 2022. Prior to Lopez’s time at Sunriver PD, he served for Santa Clara County Office of the Sheriff (CA) from 2006-2020 ,where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant.

Throughout his law enforcement career, Lopez has served as a Watch Commander, Academy Director, Crowd Control Commander, Range Supervisor, Internal Affairs Investigator and the Training and Compliance Assistant Division Commander, among numerous other assignments. Lopez is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a Master of Public Safety Degree from the University of Virginia.

Lopez says, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for such a professional department and such a supportive community. I look forward to fostering relationships and leading one of the best law enforcement agencies in the state. I am grateful for Chief Womer’s guidance and leadership and wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

In addition to his service with the Sunriver Police Department, Lopez instructs Criminal Justice courses at Central Oregon Community College and is the Summit High School Girls Varsity Rugby Head Coach.

For more information, email police@sunriverpd.org or call 541-593-1014.