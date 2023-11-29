With big snowstorm on the way, Mt. Bachelor announces plans to open for the season on Saturday

Mountain to close to uphill travel Thursday for prep work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's still some sparse slopes and green, un-snow-covered trees in view on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor. But a big snowstorm due in coming days prompted the resort to announce Wednesday that it will open for the season on Saturday.

"Given the latest weather forecast of a significant atmospheric river headed our way, we are excited to announce that Mt. Bachelor will be opening for the season on Saturday 12/2, conditions permitting," Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Burke said Wednesday afternoon.

"Our team is working to open Little Pine and Sunrise lifts on Saturday morning, but we may experience delays due to strong winds and icing," Burke said. "Mt. Bachelor’s Nordic Center is also expected to open for the season on Saturday. Mountain Gateway at West Village, West Village Lodge, and Sunrise Lodge will be open daily starting Saturday."

Starting at 12:01 AM Thursday, Burke said "the mountain will be closed to all uphill travel in order for our team to work on prepping the mountain for opening. Uphill travel will reopen on opening day and our new Uphill Policy will go into effect. The Cinder Cone Route will be the only uphill travel route available starting on opening day until Pine Marten Express opens."

"We will continue to assess conditions and expand terrain as conditions allow," Burke added. "Further updates will be provided as things progress. Guests can stay informed by following @MtBachelor on Instagram and Facebook and by downloading the Mt. Bachelor Mobile App and opting in to notifications, as well as following the daily Mountain Report.

A Thursday afternoon website update stated, "We expect to see multiple feet of snow accumulate over the next couple of days and into Sunday morning, along with strong winds, ice, and limited visibility."

"Conditions will be challenging, but we live for this and will do everything in our power to get the lifts spinning. If you’re planning to come up and celebrate opening day with us, be sure to gear up appropriately, drive cautiously, and keep checking the conditions report on our website or app for operational updates. This opening day won’t be for the faint of heart. We hope to see you up here."