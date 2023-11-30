Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and SAR prepared, with over 130 volunteers ready for trouble this winter

(Update: Adding video, comments from DCSO)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With winter weather arriving, Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue has reminders about being prepared for whatever the elements bring your way.

Deschutes County Search and Rescue hopes to prevent the need for assistance with messaging about how to stay out of trouble.

When help is needed, the 180 SAR personnel, including over 130 volunteers, are ready to go where needed.

You have anywhere from one deputy upwards of 30 or 40 volunteers, just because of the magnitude of the rescue," Sgt. and Public Information Officer Jason Wall said Thursday. "In the wintertime, we tend to take more, as there's potential you have to salt, a potential for the machines to get stuck."

Last year, SAR was called out on 99 missions. Volunteers are quick to move in, with coordinators assessing the situation and need as an emergency unfolds.

"Search and Rescue coordinators or the lieutenant, or the sergeant in charge might say, 'Hey, based on the magnitude of what we're dealing with, I need 10 volunteers to report to the SAR building."

With the cold weather, it's important to prepare with essential items like adequate fuel, cellphones, battery chargers, road flares and some nonperishable food items. And also to make sure people know your location and your plans.

To aid in rescues, the county has a smaller track vehicle, snowmobiles and a piece of new equipment.

"We just acquired a PistenBully snow-cat. It is a tracked snow machine that has a driver and a passenger cab. And then you have essentially a box on the back, and that box is heated. It has seats for other personnel, and also has the ability to lock into place a stretcher or a wheeled litter."

If you do need help or run into a situation where you need to be rescued, you can reach DCSO's Search and Rescue on your cellphone, or call 9-1-1.