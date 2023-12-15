Mt. Bachelor set to open its new high-speed ‘six-pack’ Skyliner Express chairlift on Tuesday

(Update: Adding video, interview with Mt. Bachelor representative)

Holding a 'Golden Ticket Giveaway' social media contest for coveted first-chair spots

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mt. Bachelor’s new Skyliner Express six-pack (seat) chairlift will have its grand opening Tuesday morning, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration. It's also holding a “Golden Ticket Giveaway” social media contest on Sunday, for a chance to win a coveted first-chair spot.

Details of the contest were to be announced Saturday on the resort’s social media channels, Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Burke said Friday.

Dustin Smith, Mt. Bachelor's director of mountain operations, said Saturday the new lift brings advantages beyond speed and capacity, compared to its predecessor, built in 1989.

"We're all very excited for this lift," Smith said. "It's already proven to be more reliable in the winds and the weather up at Mt. Bachelor."

"So that's one of the main benefits, besides the added uphill capacity, is they are a little more resilient in the wind. With the heavier carriers and more weight on the chair when they're loaded, they don't swing around as much, and it allows us to operate the lift in inclement weather on a more consistent basis."

Mt. Bachelor announced plans for the new lift in March of 2022, after damage left its four-seat Skyliner predecessor out of action since the second week of the 2021-22 season. Repairs were made to the lift that summer so it could make it through another season before replacement.

Construction took place over the past several months and "load testing" in recent weeks.

Skyliner Express is the first “six-pack” at the Central Oregon resort and only the second in Oregon, after the Eagle Peak Accelerator at Willamette Pass. Burke said Mt. Bachelor is not releasing details on the cost of the project.

Here's Tuesday's event schedule:

7:30 AM – 9 AM: Free burritos, coffee, hot cocoa, commemorative Skyliner Express giveaways, 50% off Deschutes 6-pack promotion - all while supplies last

8:45 AM: Speech by President and GM John Merriman + ceremonial ribbon cutting

8:55 AM: First chair, Skyliner Express opens for the season!

Quick Facts about Skyliner Express: