Skip to Content
Deschutes County

Deschutes County Fair Association sets annual meeting, will crown 2024 rodeo queen, introduce grand marshal

Deschutes County Fair
KTVZ file
Deschutes County Fair
By
Published 8:56 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Fair Association’s annual meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in the Middle Sister Conference Building.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will feature the crowning of the 2024 rodeo queen and the introduction of the 2024 grand marshal.

Geoff Hinds, Deschutes County Fair Expo Center director, will also share information about the 2023 fair and upcoming 2024 fair.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content