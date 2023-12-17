Deschutes County Fair Association sets annual meeting, will crown 2024 rodeo queen, introduce grand marshal

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Fair Association’s annual meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in the Middle Sister Conference Building.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will feature the crowning of the 2024 rodeo queen and the introduction of the 2024 grand marshal.

Geoff Hinds, Deschutes County Fair Expo Center director, will also share information about the 2023 fair and upcoming 2024 fair.