Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 17-23.

Skyline Ranch Road Crack Sealing (Bend Area) – Crack sealing work will be occurring along Skyline Ranch Road between Century Drive and Skyliners Road.

Traffic Information – Single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Powell Butte Highway & Butler Market Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Underground utility work will be occurring near the intersection of Powell Butte Highway with Butler Market Road.

Traffic Information – Single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers will be occurring along Powell Butte Highway and Butler Market Road. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Miscellaneous trimming and cleanup work will be occurring near the Cook Avenue-O.B. Riley Road intersection and the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – The U.S. 20/Old Bend-Redmond Highway and U.S. 20/Cook Avenue roundabouts are both open to traffic. Intermittent road work will continue near both roundabouts through the month of December.

***Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. Work hours may also be affected by holidays.***

