Viruses are starting to circulate, and more Oregonians have received or are preparing to get their vaccines

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's that time of year once again -- to roll up your sleeves for vaccine shots. Respiratory viruses are starting to circulate during the late fall and early winter months, such as influenza, Covid-19 and RSV.

All vaccination shots are recommended, but there's been an up-tick in what's recommended in recent years.

According to a CDC survey, around 41% of adults have received their flu shot, 25% of adults have gotten the most recent Covid-19 vaccine and about 20% of eligible adults - those 60 and over - have received the RSV vaccine.

"So far, the uptake of influenza vaccine has been the highest, at about 41% of adults through early December," Dr. Paul Cieslak, OHA's communicable diseases and immunizations medical director, said Wednesday.

"I suspect that that's because influenza vaccine has been around, with us for a longer period of time," he said. "There's been a recommendation in place for all adults to be vaccinated for many years now, and so I think adults are used to doing that. But we need to work on Covid 19 and RSV vaccination."

Covid-19 numbers are expected to stay flat through mid-January. OHA recommends getting vaccinations, if you're in the eligible risk groups. And you can help reduce the spread of the viruses by staying at home and washing your hands more often when you're sick.