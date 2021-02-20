Two earthquakes hit minutes apart off the Oregon coast

Earthquake

BANDON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two earthquakes struck off the Oregon coast a few minutes apart on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the first earthquake was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck around 1:15 p.m. It was located about 175 miles west of Brandon, KPTV reported.

The second quake happened at 1:22 p.m. and was a 4.9 magnitude earthquake. It was located about 190 miles west-northwest of Brandon.

No injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued, KPTV said.