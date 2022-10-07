4.4-magnitude earthquake in Linn County felt by residents over wide area

LACOMB, Ore. (KTVZ) - A magnitude-4.4 earthquake in Linn County rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning.

The earthquake occurred at about 5:52 a.m. about nine miles east-southeast of Lacomb, in Linn County, KPTV reported. It was first reported as a 4.2 earthquake.

There’s no reports of any injuries or damage at this time from the quake, which occurred at a depth of about 13 kilometers near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness, according to The Oregonian.

The earth’s trembling woke some people up -- from Cottage Grove to Corvallis, where one person awoke to their pet birds panicking, the newspaper said. At least a dozen people reported feeling it as far away as Camas.

FOX 12 spoke with Mike Broderick who lives in Sublimity. He says he felt the earthquake as he was watching TV.

“Well, I was watching tv and the lights kind of flickered, and then a little while later they flickered again and pretty soon, I’m going sideways. And it felt like it lasted a long time, but it was probably only 10 seconds, maybe a little less,” he said.