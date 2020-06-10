COCC, like other schools, shifts commencement ceremony online

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 600 degrees and certificates are expected to be conferred at Central Oregon Community College’s 2020 commencement, originally set for this Saturday and moved instead to a web format due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A compilation of videoed presentations, accessible Wednesday, deliver the customary pomp-and-circumstance traditions, from the graduate address to the conferment of diplomas. The college has also invited 2020 graduates to walk in next year’s ceremony.

Sonya Littledeer-Evans, a 1997 COCC graduate and the deputy director for Deschutes County’s Juvenile Community Justice department, provided the recorded graduate address.

The college weighed many options in reshaping the event, according to COCC spokesperson Ron Paradis, but decided in the end to offer its students the classic traditions, albeit prerecorded.

“We were certainly hopeful for an in-person celebration,” said Paradis, “but the spirit of the event is alive and well. This is about honoring our graduates, and I'd say the pride and recognition of the day in unshaken.”​

Graduates received packets in advance that included a congratulatory letter from COCC’s president, Dr. Laurie Chesley, and a COCC 2020 mortarboard tassel. The college also celebrated graduates across its social media channels, sharing students’ photos and degrees on Facebook and Instagram.

“Graduation is such a special time of the year,” said Chesley. “It’s a pinnacle moment for those who have achieved the goal of graduating, for the families and loved ones of the graduates, and for the college as we celebrate our students.”

The college’s summer term begins on June 22. Looking ahead, the college plans to offer some in-person instruction at all campuses this fall, along with online, remote and hybrid options for students, though the college is prepared to move to fully remote or online instruction if directed by state guidelines.

For more information on COCC’s commencement, contact Ron Paradis, executive director of College Relations, at 541-383-7599.