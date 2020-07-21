Redmond Proficiency Academy graduates receive over $40,000 in scholarships

Education

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Proficiency Academy Class of 2020 recently received over $40,000 worth of Redmond-area and Central Oregon-based college scholarships.

The Redmond Kiwanis Club awarded $8,500 worth of scholarships to the following members of the Class of 2020:

Anne and Frank Graham STEM Scholarship: Emi Hegarty

Bob Gill Memorial Scholarship: Emi Hegarty, Sarah Kilroy, Rose Williams

Vern and Madeline Patrick Scholarship: Jediah Knorr

Noah and Turquoise von Borstel STEM Scholarship: Jediah Knorr, Dorlma Wang

The Redmond Realtor Organization awarded $1,000 each to the following members of the Class of 2020: Ellie Corwin, Chloe Leis, Devyn Lopez, Imari Lutz, Elizabeth McCook, Jeremiah Reynolds, Brandon Roberts, Emmett Stevens and Taylee White.

Redmond Rotary Club awarded $500 each to the following members of the Class of 2020: Brandon Roberts, Chloe leis, Devyn Lopez, Ellen Corwin, Emmett Stevens, Izabelle King, Elizabeth McCook, Marli Messner, Jeremiah Reynolds and Stephen Fawcett.

The John Estella Memorial Scholarship awarded Brandon Roberts $1,000.

The Red Cross awarded Shelby Duhn $1,500.

The Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation awarded the President’s Academic Award and the Heart and Soul of Nordic Skiing Scholarship worth $1,000 to Sarah Kilroy. She also received SELCO Scholarships worth $2,500.

The AmeriTitle Real Estate Scholarship was awarded to Carly Randall for $2,000.

The Redmond Community Concert Association awarded Izzy King $2,000. She also received $1,000 from the Oregon Thespians Melba-Day Sparks Memorial Scholarships and $1,000 from the PEO Chapter AQ Scholarship.

The Redmond Veterans of Foreign Wars awarded the following scholarships:



Devyn Lopez - $250 - Voice of Democracy Scholarship

Adriauna Pendergrass - $1,000 - VFW Post Scholarship

Emmette Stevens $500 - VFW Post Auxiliary Scholarship

Adriauna Pendergrass received $4,000 from the Al Forthan Memorial Scholarships.