Petition calls on Redmond School District to resume in-person classes

Says county's COVID case count doesn't represent Redmond situation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond woman has started a petition asking the Redmond School District to allow students and teachers to go back to their classrooms for in-person learning this fall.

The petition, called Back To School - Redmond School District, has already garnered more than half of its goal of 500 signatures.

Gov. Kate Brown announced new health metrics last month that determine how and when school districts in Oregon will reopen.

The metrics are based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and positivity rate per capita, on a county and statewide level.

The metrics set requirements for when students and staff can go back to classrooms for in-person instruction, or if they would have to transition to comprehensive distance learning.

The petition claims Redmond students are “unnecessarily prevented from returning to the classroom” because they are grouped with surrounding areas in Deschutes County that do not represent their student population.

The Redmond School District serves students from Redmond, Eagle Crest, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Crooked River Ranch and Alfalfa.

