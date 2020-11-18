Bend-La Pine Schools students, staff to celebrate College and Career Day

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday, Bend-La Pine Schools students and staff will don the colors of their favorite college, university, trade school or other post-secondary educational institution as part of the district’s longstanding annual College and Career Day.

On College and Career Day, students will be encouraged to think about their future pathways and plan for post-secondary education. This year, all events are occurring virtually over video teleconferencing, including the tradition of donning college attire for the day.

“College and Career day is a fun, interactive way to get students planning for their futures,” said Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist. “We want our students to begin thinking early about the steps necessary to be successful for life after high school, and College and Career Day is an excellent opportunity to begin that process.”

Nutrition Services staff members will include a college-themed coloring sheet in every Grab and Go meal served Friday.

Additionally, schools around the district will encourage students and staff to dress up and celebrate, and participate in activities related to future plans.

Bridgit Montgomery, School-to-Career Program Manager at La Pine High School, said College and Career day is just one of many ways that School to Career staff are connecting with high school students about post-secondary plans.

Schools are offering virtual college visits, virtual financial workshops and virtual admission meetings designed to help connect students with postsecondary schools they are interested in and more.

Along with post-secondary options, School to Career also provides workshops on apprenticeships and trades, and preparing students for entering the workforce.

“We love supporting post-secondary education and finding creative and engaging ways to support our students,” said Montgomery.

Students and families can join in the fun of College and Career Day by taking a photo and tagging @bendlapineschools on Instagram and Facebook, or by direct messaging photos to the district’s Instagram or Facebook accounts.