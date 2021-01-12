Dr. Steve Cook chosen as new Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to pick Dr. Steve Cook as the district’s next superintendent. Cook, currently superintendent at Idaho's Coeur d’Alene School District, will begin on July 1, succeeding Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist.

“Among an exceptional pool of candidates from across our nation, Dr. Cook rose to the top," said Carrie Douglass, board chair. "During this search process, which began more than a year ago, our community came together to identify four key competencies that they wanted to see in a next superintendent.

"Those values are what guided our rigorous selection process and we are thrilled to say Dr. Cook meets and exceeds all of the attributes we were looking for. He is the visionary leader, advocate for equity, community partner and capacity builder our community wants and needs,” Douglass added.

Vice Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia said, “Steve is a bold and innovative leader – he has stood up against inequities based on income in the communities he has served. And, he is deeply rooted in an educational vision that promotes student agency, places a focus on student-driven learning, and tends to the whole child – academically as well as socially and emotionally.”

Prior to serving in Idaho, Cook served as acting superintendent at Douglas County School District in Colorado, which serves 68,000 students. From 2014-2018, he served as assistant superintendent of secondary schools and deputy superintendent at the Douglas County School District.

Cook has more than 30 years of public education experience, including serving as teacher, principal and superintendent. He holds a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies.

“I am excited to come to Bend-La Pine Schools and continue to build upon the district’s strong education tradition and help bring to fruition the district’s efforts on equity, diversity and inclusion, while ensuring an unrivaled opportunity for innovation and an excellent education for every student.” Cook said.

“I look forward to developing strong relationships with our staff members, our students and our community in ways that empower our students to be their best selves in the classroom and beyond,” he added.

He is married to Stephanie Cook, a former critical care and school nurse, and has three grown children and one grandchild.

During the coming months, Cook will collaborate with board members, community partners, school leaders, educators and families to learn more about Bend-La Pine Schools as he transitions to becoming Superintendent on July 1.