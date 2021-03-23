Oregon State University president Alexander out for handling of cases at LSU

Education

(Update: OSU Board accepts Alexander's resignation)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State University’s trustees on Tuesday accepted the resignation of university President F. King Alexander. They concluded he was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his tenure at LSU.

The OSU Board of Trustees had placed the president on probation last week, but on Sunday received his offer to resign, effective April 1.

Last week, the OSU Faculty Senate voted “no confidence” in Alexander, calling for him to resign. The OSU Board of Trustees had placed him on probation and outlined a series of required steps.

Board Chair Rani Borkar said that because of the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni and people who have alleged sexual misconduct, “we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

Alexander, who will be on administrative leave until his departure, said he was sorry to survivors of sexual abuse.

“I offered my resignation to allow us to move on,” he said in a statement after the board’s vote. “Students have and always will be my top priority.”

The board agreed to a severance package that will pay Alexander $630,000 and an additional $40,000 in relocation fees.

The OSU Board announced Alexander’s resignation offering at its Tuesday morning meeting, OPB reported. The board discussed the terms of Alexander’s resignation during a confidential, executive session.

“When we adjourned last week, we believed it was possible for President Alexander to repair the broken confidence and trust in his ability to lead OSU,” Borkar said earlier Tuesday. “After listening to and hearing important input from diverse members of our community, we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

Earlier this month, the law firm Husch Blackwell released a report detailing the mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations at Louisiana State University, where Alexander had served as chancellor and president from 2013 to 2019 before coming to OSU last summer.

Since the release of that report, people within the OSU community and beyond have been calling for Alexander’s resignation or firing.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/sexual-misconduct-oregon-5a0069f80d2d38f09e1fdb178e24db87