Natl. Guard Youth Challenge back to full capacity; COVID-19 adds recruiting challenges

Education

Oregon Youth Challenge struggling to fill next class for at-risk youth

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge program, a residential school east of Bend guided by military principles, has been cleared to house 240 students for its next session. However, the school is having difficulties recruiting for that class, due to COVID-19's continued impacts.

Youth Challenge visits schools statewide to spread word of the program, looking to target students who are considered academically at risk.

But the pandemic placed unprecedented challenges on schools and students. Most schools are still doing a hybrid learning experience, half in person and half online.

That has had a significant impact on students who are at risk, as well as the programs designed to help those students.

