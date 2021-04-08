Oregon’s graduating high schoolers told: There’s still time to apply for college, aid

Education

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is still time for the high school graduating Class of 2021 to apply for college -- and for financial aid to help pay for it. All of Oregon’s community colleges and many four-year colleges and universities are still accepting applications for the fall term.

This is good news for low-income students across the state, many of whom have not yet submitted their applications. Oregon Goes To College is teaming up with the state’s community colleges to host Spring Into Action April 19-30th.

The goal of the initiative is to help students make a plan to continue their education in the fall.

While their wealthier peers have been applying to college at a higher rate this year, fewer low-income and first generation students across the country – and in Oregon -- have applied for admission and financial aid.

In Oregon, 14% fewer students have submitted the FAFSA this year.

“It’s not too late to turn the tide. Students still have many options for continuing their education after high school, and Spring Into Action will help them take the necessary steps to do so,” said Stephanie Carnahan, Director of Oregon GEAR UP.

Colleges will offer virtual activities to help students explore their options, complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA) and submit their Oregon Promise Application. To see the full calendar of tours, information sessions and drop-in counseling appointments, visit oregongoestocollege.org/spring.

Oregon Goes To College is a statewide initiative of Oregon GEAR UP. For more information, visit oregongoestocollege.org.