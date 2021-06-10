OSU-Cascades announces 2021 distinguished students

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades has announced the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Student Awards.

The annual awards are among the top honors given by faculty to OSU-Cascades students and recognize outstanding academic achievement and contributions to each degree program’s field of study.

The undergraduate recipients and their fields of study are:

Emmerson Donnell of Bend - American studies.

Sandra Dennis of Bend - arts, media and technology.

Abigail Larkin of Bend – biology.

Megan Bolt of Bend - business administration.

Marji Symonds of Bend - computer science.

Bridger Cook of Bend - energy systems engineering.

Tyler Morris of Bend - hospitality management.

Thelma Pruett of Bend - human development and family sciences.

Jess Hofherr of Pueblo West, Colorado – kinesiology.

Willie Farias-Rivera of Bend - liberal studies.

Laura McWhorter of Bend - natural resources.

Jade Warner of Bend - social science.

Mitchell Sheridan of Portland - tourism, recreation and adventure leadership.

The graduate recipients and their fields of study are:

Chris Madigan of Lakeville, Minnesota - Master of Counseling in clinical mental health counseling.

Aurora Jensen of Corvallis - Master of Counseling in school counseling.

Angela Rose Leverich of Bend - Master of Teaching in elementary education.

Amber Tollerud of Eugene - Master of Teaching in secondary education.

To view stories about the award recipients, visit osucascades.edu/distinguished-students-2021.

