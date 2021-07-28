‘Supe’s On!’: New Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent debuts new podcast

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools debuted a brand-new podcast Wednesday with Superintendent Dr. Steven Cook to give community members, staff and families a peek inside our schools and community.

The new podcast, Supe’s On! With Dr. Cook, is available now, and the first episode features an interview with Julianne Repman, director of communication and safety for Bend-La Pine Schools. The conversation includes information about how the district is preparing for school to resume in the fall, including current information on masks, vaccinations, quarantines and summer school guidelines.

“We hope this podcast will be a great way for community members to get an in-depth perspective about the topics they care about surrounding education in Central Oregon,” said Dr. Cook. “We hope our staff and families will tune in to hear directly from the folks who are behind the decisions that impact our schools.”

Supe’s On! With Dr. Cook will feature the superintendent interviewing staff, board members, students and community members to gain insights into our schools and community.

“Podcasts are a fun, informal communication tool that help us offer one more connection with our families and community,” said Dr. Cook.

Connect with the podcast: