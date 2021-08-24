Bend-La Pine Schools set 2 info sessions on expanded online learning program

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families can learn more about Bend-La Pine Schools Online program — including details about new supports, staffing and instruction options to improve the learning experience for online learners — during two upcoming virtual information sessions Thursday, Aug. 26, and Monday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m.

“After last year, we are excited to grow, expand and develop our online program to meet students’ needs. Our online program offers robust options for students in grades K-12 that are a perfect fit for many families,” said Amy Tarnow, Bend-La Pine Schools Online Administrator.

Grades K-5 Overview

New this year, students in grades K-5 will join either the Independent Online program or the Enhanced Online option. Independent Online is a great fit for families who want parents/guardians to serve as the primary learning coach for their students with many physical materials to enhance learning. Local staff provide support for curriculum and technology and families can participate in optional clubs twice a week.

Enhanced Online was developed to provide online students additional live interaction with teachers and classmates. Most days begin with a virtual class meeting. Students will also participate in live math and language arts lessons with their teacher. Teachers and other program staff will provide support with regular family check-ins and individual or small group tutoring for their students.

“Families of elementary age students can now select how much support they want to receive in our online program. We are thrilled to be able to offer these connections with local teachers for those who want that,” said Tarnow.

Grades 6-12 Overview

For grades 6-12, Bend-La Pine Schools Online added teachers to support student learning, specifically in the areas of math and biology, two areas where many students have traditionally needed extra help. The addition of new staff allows for more opportunities for lab support and individual tutoring. Additionally, the online learning option has increased its overall support team at the middle and high school level to ensure that when students and families have questions about content or online platform navigation, they are able to quickly get the answers they need. Finally, all students in middle and high school will be enrolled in a virtual advisory class twice a week, focused on social-emotional learning, organizational skills and career-related skills.

Students complete coursework independently with staff and teacher support.

“With our increased options, staffing and support, we know Bend-La Pine Schools Online is an outstanding program for families in our community,” said Tarnow.

Learn more: