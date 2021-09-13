COCC to recognize, celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College will recognize the second Monday of October each year as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, following a unanimous vote by the college’s board of directors at last week’s monthly meeting.

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, will officially mark the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day at COCC, and the college will offer a variety of free public programming to celebrate.

In 2020, COCC formally adopted a land acknowledgement to recognize and pay respect to the original stewards of the land on which its campuses reside.

“To continue with this respect and support, COCC recommended that our board of directors formally recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, the college’s president.

“In addition to this annual recognition,” added Christy Walker, COCC’s director of diversity and inclusion, “the college’s office of diversity and inclusion, Native American program and the diversity committee will curate educational and social activities and offer public events to create greater awareness and appreciation of Indigenous peoples and their cultures.”

COCC will announce the full programming for the college’s inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the weeks to come.