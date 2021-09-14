Erika McCalpine named OSU-Cascades executive director of strategic diversity initiatives

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Erika McCalpine, a business faculty member who has championed social justice issues within Oregon State University, OSU-Cascades and in the Bend community, has been named executive director of strategic diversity initiatives at OSU-Cascades.

McCalpine, who teaches courses in human resources, is the founder and director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory at the Bend campus. She is also president-elect of the OSU Faculty Senate.

“Erika has demonstrated a remarkable ability to lead through complex and challenging social issues, and build bridges across OSU campuses and throughout our community,” said Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades. “I am confident that Erika will bring practical solutions as OSU-Cascades’ increases its capacity to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In her new role, McCalpine will advise Ketsdever and campus leadership in designing and implementing strategies to advance social justice.

“I’m looking forward to accelerating OSU-Cascades’ diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and to continuing to work with partners across Central Oregon as we create welcoming environments for people from all walks of life,” said McCalpine.

Her responsibilities will include designing and implementing an annual diversity, equity and inclusion training program for employees, and creating an on-boarding program that introduces new employees to campus values focused on social justice.

McCalpine’s role will also focus on leveraging partnerships throughout OSU – including with the university’s Office of Institutional Diversity, Division of Student Affairs, University Relations and Marketing and other academic and administrative units – that can support the Bend campus’s faculty, staff and students as they further diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

She will also engage Central Oregon community members in diversity, equity and inclusion topics through forums and events, and an annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium.

