Bend-La Pine high schools cancel homecoming dances
So some parents are stepping in to host unofficial events
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will not be having homecoming dances this year, but some parents are stepping in to try to fill the gap.
High schools will have a "gathering" and "activities" before the football game, but school district spokeswoman Alandra Johnson told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that it would be hard to maintain adequate social distancing at a dance.
Some parents have taken to Facebook to announce that they will host unofficial homecoming dances. One post shows a homecoming gala will be hosted at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for Mountain View High students on Saturday, Oct. 30.
