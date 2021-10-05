Bend-La Pine high schools cancel homecoming dances

Education

So some parents are stepping in to host unofficial events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will not be having homecoming dances this year, but some parents are stepping in to try to fill the gap.

High schools will have a "gathering" and "activities" before the football game, but school district spokeswoman Alandra Johnson told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that it would be hard to maintain adequate social distancing at a dance.

Some parents have taken to Facebook to announce that they will host unofficial homecoming dances. One post shows a homecoming gala will be hosted at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for Mountain View High students on Saturday, Oct. 30.

