‘Really helpless’: La Pine parents worry after Rosland Elementary special-needs teacher loses job
(Updated: Adding video, comments from parents, school district statement)
Certified special education teacher on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccine or seek exception
LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine-area parents who rely on special education teachers to assist their children in school are worried, after suddenly learning their children's teaching aide was removed from her job for not following the state vaccine mandate.
Danielle Walsh's 9-year-old son, Wyatt, is in third grade at Rosland Elementary in La Pine. On Monday, he came home with a letter from his special education teacher, saying she was being placed on unpaid leave -- and that the district would not be filling the position with a certified special education teacher.
Wyatt has developmental disabilities and is awaiting an autism diagnosis.
When talking about the uncertainty of her son's education, Walsh was brought to tears.
"I felt really helpless," Walsh told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.
Monica Clark's son, Tristan, brought home the same letter.
Tristan is in the fifth grade at Rosland Elementary and is about three years behind his peers, with learning and mental health disabilities.
"I was upset. I started crying," Clark said.
Both Walsh and Clark say this was the first they'd heard about the staffing change, and that upset them even more.
"We had the right to know that -- we didn’t need to know the details, but we had the right to know that a member of the children's team, that is legally required to be there, isn't there any more," Clark said.
Like most students with special needs, Wyatt and Tristan go to separate classes and are given accommodations to help them learn.
Their moms worry about what this means, without a certified special education teacher.
"I'm worried my son's not going to get the education that he needs and he deserves," Walsh said.
Clark shares the same sentiment.
"He's going to fall further behind than he already is," she said.
On Tuesday, the principal of Rosland Elementary emailed families with students who have an Individualized Education Plan, saying a substitute teacher will fill in as the replacement until a special education teacher is hired.
A representative with Bend-La Pine schools also issued a statement:
"For those teachers who chose not to comply with the state regulation, we have supported building administration in getting appropriate staff to fulfill those positions. While we understand that this transition creates a change, we are fully confident we can continue to fulfill the educational goals of all of our students."
Walsh and Clark said they know what their children need to succeed and rely on the school district to provide.
"It takes a village to raise a special needs child, and a lot of support," Clark said.
Comments
23 Comments
Unvaccinated people have NO business working with children with disabilities period! Bend Lapine School district has a long history of failing children with disabilities. Pay the teachers more and attract high quality teachers. This would be a non story if they used the covid money from the federal government properly. We would have enough life skills teachers if one left it would not impact the kids.
Interesting. Why should an unvaccinated person not be working with children with disabilities? It’s absolutely astonishing how little those that comment on here actually know. I don’t blame them…MSM has failed them. The fact that so few know, according to the CDC, the vaccinated still spread Covid just the same as unvaccinated is a direct reflection selective reporting by todays media.
I will say that I agree that teachers should be paid more. I would also add, that we should have “school choice.”
That has been reported all the time and constantly posted here, but doesn’t negate that the vaccine greatly reduces the risk of serious illness and more delays in vital hospital procedures for so many.
Has KTVZ had an article informing their audience that vaccinated or not you can still transmit covid just same? You always seem to respond with something nobody is question and indirectly, yet clearly supporting the firing of a person that literally has zero impact on the students. If I’m wrong tell me what impact a vaccinated verse unvaccinated person has on the students?
I have spent enough time debating endlessly with you. I have real work to do and a personal life. Feel free to keep posting (or trying to).
Thats a great point! The District knew this was coming the day they chose to enforce the mandate. Why did they do nothing to help the children? Was it because they want to cause panic and use this as an excuse not to do their jobs or for those elected, what they were elected to do? Regardless, time for them to go! Recall the Board, Fire the Superintendent and start over! That’s what the children deserve!
The district did not have a choice….they were given an ultimatum – much like those that serve in the schools. Either enforce this mandate or lose funding.
Unvaccinated have EVERY right to work with children with disabilities. You have NO right to tell parents of children with disabilities who they want to work with their child. As someone who is a parent of a child with severe autism, I wholeheartedly support those special education teachers who have every right to choose to not be vaccinated and I have no qualms with them teaching my child.
Sounds like you don’t want her teaching the kids anyway. She obviously doesn’t care about the kids, or she would get the vaccine. Your rights don’t outweigh the children , ever. They will always be more important than you.
Huh? Barney, this is getting a little silly. This is what should be considered “risky and false” information. This comment, and many like it, gives the false impression that the vaccinated do not transmit covid. CnLr – what difference does it make to the children if the teachers aid is vaccinated or unvaccinated….in terms of safety?
Again, he is entitled to his opinion, just like you. But maybe better, because he doesn’t ignore the vaccine greatly reducing the risk of serious illness or death. Not eliminating, nothing does that.
The idea of an un~vaxxed educational professional working with youth that have underlying health conditions, special needs? No.
Vaccinated – spread covid——————Unvaccinated – spread covid. Guess what…they are no different. The idea that some here continue to post dangerous and false information freely.
People can share their opinions, just like you.
The idea that becoming Covid vaccinated keeps you from spreading Covid fell apart several months ago when the CDC acknowledged it. I see from comments here that the news didn’t get widespread. Sorry folks; your kids are more likely to be exposed to Covid from vaccinated teachers who get Covid and carry a high viral load but don’t feel very sick. We are no longer forcing teacher vaccination as a means to protect the kids; now we are forcing teacher vaccination to keep them from clogging up the hospitals. Same action but an evolving narrative.
Unvaccinated are 6 times more likely to require hospitalization, 11 times more likely to die. It’s like wearing a seat belt…
Thanks, Bob. Your numbers appear to be accurate…for the United States. Other countries, with much higher vaccination rates, report differently. Regardless, if I wear my seat belt, who does that protect? If I get vaccinated, who does that protect? Are you safer if I wear my seat belt? Are you safer if I’m vaccinated? The answer is no. So how do you support firing an individual that works with kids, for not being vaxed?
The only valid comparison with seat belts is that govt. can mandate safety measures, and so far, no successful legal challenges to a mandate for a vaccine that greatly reduces the risk of serious illness.
Good for her for not getting the poison. I feel bad for the students who need that kind of teacher.. but in the end its the democrat minds fault that is causing all of this. When the silly mandates are gone this will finally all end…. Stop voting Democrat and save the country!
Really? Covid will go away when the mandates end? Sounds like another Trumpian dream…
First of all, as long as the democrats are in charge mask mandates will never go away. Never! If the children are vaccinated they have nothing to worry about. For those children who are at high risk and are too young just get another special needs teacher who chose to get the jab. Do you see any mandates for teachers having to get a flu vaccine? No! Not all children with special needs are at a high risk.
*quits her job. Its important that we use the correct terminology in cases like this. If she didnt put her own ignorance before the welfare of her students she would still be employed. And parents are better off without someone like this teaching their children.
I agree she “quit” as she had the opportunity for various remedies. However, making a personal choice that you don’t support isn’t ignorance. Although you wouldn’t know it the way the Bloods and Crips fight on this message board. The real crime is that the District knew this was coming and did ZERO about it!