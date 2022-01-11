OSU presidential search listening sessions scheduled

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State University Presidential Search Advisory Committee is holding listening sessions with members of the university and broader community to gather input about the qualities and characteristics desired in OSU’s next president.

Input also will be gathered regarding key opportunities and challenges facing the university that a new president may face.

The sessions will be held remotely via Zoom on these dates:

Staff from the search firm Isaacson, Miller and members of the presidential search committee will facilitate the listening sessions.

Those who are unable to attend a listening session are invited to share input via an online survey. The survey will close on Jan. 20.

Input gathered from the listening sessions and survey will inform the presidential leadership profile, which will serve as the basis by which the presidential search advisory committee and executive search firm recruits and identifies potential candidates.