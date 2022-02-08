Consultant urges numerous changes to improve COCC Campus Public Safety operations

Key goal: continue to shift role away from law enforcement, in wake of Sawyer murder

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly six years after the brutal murder of Central Oregon Community College student Kaylee Sawyer by a campus security officer, a consultant this week submitted recommendations for numerous changes to the Campus Public Safety Department, to reaffirm its role of providing safety and security -- not law enforcement -- at the school.

Last year, following an independent review of Campus Public Safety department operations, the college hired Ferraris Investigations & Consulting, LLC to provide actionable guidance on the review’s findings. That outside review already led to changes in the operation, as we reported last year, including a new interim director and switch to "more casual," less police-like uniforms.

COCC’s president, Dr. Laurie Chesley, directed the consulting firm’s owner and principal, James Ferraris, to provide the college with a framework allowing for the transition of its existing Campus Public Safety Department from a “law enforcement” orientation to a “safety and security” orientation, and to help create an environment fostering a climate of teamwork and collaboration within the department, as well as alongside college and public safety stakeholders.

Ferraris is an experienced government executive with a career in Oregon law enforcement spanning more than 40 years and an extensive background in workplace investigations and employee relations, the school said in Tuesday's news release announcing the report.

This week, Ferraris completed his recommendations to COCC. His report is available in full to the public. These recommendations are intended to move the COCC Campus Safety department forward, in line with the vision of maintaining a safe and secure campus enjoyed by students, faculty, staff and visitors, COCC said.

“During my review of dozens of documents, visits to COCC campuses and conversations with 24 stakeholders, several topic areas were identified, reviewed and discussed,” said Ferraris. “Concluding that work, several recommendations have been made for COCC to consider in the continuing transformation of the Campus Safety Department to help align the department with laws and industry best-practice. Throughout this review, I found a wonderful collection of people who are invested in the college, its future and its success.”

The report makes recommendations to the college in several areas, including vehicles, equipment, recruitment and hiring of Campus Safety staff, relationships to and with local law enforcement, scope of work, training and more.

Ferraris’ recommendations also prioritize and ensure COCC’s continued compliance with “Kaylee’s Law,” Oregon Senate Bill 576, which originated in the aftermath of the 2016 murder of Sawyer, committed by then-COCC Security Officer Edwin Lara.

Among the recommendations are that campus security not be permitted to carry handcuffs, and that the school acquire and install a system of video cameras that record inside the vehicles, keeping the footage on file for 90 days.

Ferraris also said the Campus Safety operation needs a dispatch system, and the campus security director should maintain a relationship with area law enforcement, with frequent meetings.

Ferraris said there was "much discussion" with stakeholders about whether the campus safety personnel should carry "pepper spray," which would be a school-set policy. Any citizen can lawfully carry it, they noted, and could be useful to defend themselves or someone else, or in the case of an animal that attacks. But he stressed if they carry it, they should be trained on how and when to property use it and on the law governing such use.

The officers, supervisor and director should carry their COCC ID, a portable radio, a first-aid kit, including bleeding-control devices, Naloxone (for drug overdoses) and a smartphone.

The consultant also said COCC should develop an administrative investigation process, to accept and review complaints about campus security. Along that line, Ferraris said COCC should create a position of emergency management and preparedness coordinator. He said little is being done with regards to emergency preparedness, due to staffing shortages.

Also, he said, COCC should create a campus safety advisory council.

“We are grateful for the rigor, thoughtfulness and decades of experience that Mr. Ferraris brought to his work with our Campus Safety department,” noted Dr. Chesley. “With his report as our road map, COCC can continue to develop a Campus Safety culture that is service-oriented and rooted in education, outreach, safety and emergency preparedness. The college will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure collaborative yet subordinate relationships that are well-delineated.”