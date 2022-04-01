OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board to meet April 11

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State University-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board will hear reports on enrollment and academics, and a presentation on the creative writing graduate program at its Monday, April 11 meeting.

The meeting will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Obsidian Hall, Room 206 on the OSU-Cascades campus. The meeting is open to the public.

Interim Vice President Andrew Ketsdever will report on academic and enrollment updates, as well as on plans for the innovation district to be developed on the OSU-Cascades campus.

Laurie Chesley, president of Central Oregon Community College, will provide an update on latest developments at the community college.

Board members will discuss ways to leverage the success and potential of the OSU-Cascades Low Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program.

The MFA program launched in 2013 and attracts students from around the country and a faculty of diverse and award-winning authors. Alumni include award-winning and published writers, editors, writing teachers and founders of writers’ workshops and collectives. The program is led by Jennifer Reimer, a poet and scholar interested in culture, race, gender and migration.

After a presentation by Reimer and Jennifer Delahunty, a consultant advising on the MFA curriculum, board members will discuss opportunities for the program in the areas of community engagement, event programming and innovation.

To participate in the meeting or for accommodations for disabilities, contact info@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

The Advocacy and Advisory Board is made up of community members who provide advice and support to Interim Vice President Ketsdever. For more information, visit OSUcascades.edu/board-advisors.

