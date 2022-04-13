Redmond School Board discusses state’s new ethnic studies standards, required by 2026

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2017, Oregon passed House Bill 2845, which requires students in grades K-12 to be taught ethnic studies. The Redmond School Board District held a special meeting Wednesday evening for a briefing and discussion of the new ethnic studies standards.

The board learned more about the standards that need to be set in place and talk about them. The ethnic studies will be part of the required social science standards in 2026.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee attended the meeting to learn more about the standards and the discussion.

