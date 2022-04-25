COCC set to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with free community events in May, including a virtual book discussion group on “Not Quite Not White: Losing and Finding Race in America,” by Sharmila Sen, beginning May 6, and a film viewing and discussion about the award-winning documentary “Rabbit in the Moon” on May 20.

For all details and programming, visit cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/aapi-heritage-month.aspx.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. There are so many rich and beautiful traditions, countries and areas included in the Asian and Pacific Islander communities,” said Christy Walker, director of the college’s diversity and inclusion department, who added that celebrating cultures extends far beyond heritage month events. “We feel honored to be able to share resources and support our friends, neighbors and families within these communities.”

“Not Quite Not White” is a memoir manifesto about race, immigration and assimilation that shares the story of how an Indian American woman navigated into “not whiteness.” This virtual book group will meet on Fridays during May, beginning at noon on Friday, May 6. To register and receive the viewing link, email odi@cocc.edu.

“Rabbit in the Moon,” an award-winning selection at the 1999 Sundance Film festival, will be shown and discussed from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus. The film focuses on Japanese Americans held in internment camps during World War II and how the camps created rifts within the Japanese American community. A discussion with filmmakers Emiko and Chizuko Omori follows the film viewing. Tickets not required.

These events are presented by the college’s department of diversity and inclusion and the Associated Students of COCC. For more information, email odi@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.