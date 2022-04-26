Bend-La Pine School Board to review, discuss YouthTruth student survey results

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board holds a work session Tuesday evening that includes getting a sense of how their students are feeling about school with the YouthTruth Student Survey.

The YouthTruth student survey is a national nonprofit that was founded in 2008. The organization says, "YouthTruth harnesses student perceptions to help educators and education funders accelerate improvements."

The survey has seven themes: engagement, academic challenge, culture, relationships, belonging and peer collaboration, college and career readiness, and emotional and mental health.

For each theme, local results are compared with schools nationally to see how students rate their school. It also compares students feelings on those themes in terms of remote vs. in-person learning.

The survey rating scores are measured as 1, 3, and 5. 1 was never content, 3 was sometimes content, and 5 was content all the time.

The survey results presentation can be viewed in item 5 on their work session agenda.

