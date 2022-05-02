Bend-La Pine Schools hold ‘Drive and Apply’ events, boost bus driver starting pay to $25/hour

Community members are invited to test drive a Bend-La Pine school bus on an obstacle course, enjoy a free pizza lunch and get a job interview on the spot during interactive transportation job fairs hosted every Thursday in May.

Bend

Thursdays May 5, 12, 19 and 26

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. p.m.

501 SE Second Street, Bend

La Pine:

Thursdays May 5, 12, 19 and 26

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. p.m.

16350 First Street, La Pine

Starting pay is now $25 per hour for drivers (up from $20 last year), and paid training is provided to new hires looking to obtain or renew a Commercial Driver’s License. Drivers who work four hours or more each day receive a monthly medical, dental and vision insurance contribution of more than $1,200. Additionally, drivers earn an IRA-like benefit and PERS benefits.

“Being a bus driver is a great option for college students, retirees or anyone looking to work part time or more, earn fantastic benefits and join a supportive team, all while making a positive difference in the lives of kids every day,” said Kim Crabtree, Transportation Director for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Learn more on the Bend-La Pine web page or call 541-355-5700