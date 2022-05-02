Gov. Brown visits Bend’s North Star Elementary to mark Teacher Appreciation Week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown visited Bend's North Star Elementary School on Monday in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The governor thanked teachers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and for continuing to help students and families navigate other critical issues.

“I’d like to thank teachers and school staff for the incredible work they do every single day for Oregon’s students,” Brown said. "The past two years have underscored how important our schools and educators are for students’ well-being––not just their academic success, but their mental, social, and emotional health.

"To all teachers across Oregon: thank you for the profound contribution you make every day. You have the deepest gratitude of all Oregonians.”

The governor was joined by Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steve Cook, North Star Elementary School Principal Kevin Gehrig and other school staff.