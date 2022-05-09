Three Deschutes County HS seniors among 20 graduates receiving SELCO Credit Union scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) — SELCO Community Credit Union celebrated the 32nd year of its annual scholarship program by awarding $52,500 in college scholarships to 20 graduating high school seniors throughout Oregon, including three in Deschutes County.

Each scholarship recipient will receive $2,500 to use toward college-related expenses, while the Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship recipient will receive $5,000.

To celebrate the 2022 scholarship recipients, SELCO is hosting a virtual ceremony via Instagram Stories (@selcoccu) on Friday, May 13 at 2 p.m. The ceremony will also be saved to SELCO’s Instagram Story Highlights.

SELCO started its scholarship program in 1991 as an important component of its mission to help members reach their financial and educational goals. In the past five years alone, SELCO has awarded $235,000 in scholarships.

“We’re honored to help give these students a well-deserved head start toward their college and career goals,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s Senior Vice President of Lending & Business Banking. “If the quantity and quality of this year’s applications are any indication, Oregon’s high school seniors are as motivated and prepared as ever to do some truly incredible things.”

SELCO’s Scholarship Committee chose this year’s recipients from students across the 27 Oregon counties SELCO serves — and beyond. To qualify, applicants had to be graduating from a four-year accredited high school in Oregon, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls were asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “Describe a time when diversity (of ideas, cultures, experiences, etc.) has made you reexamine a belief or viewpoint. Did you change your mind? Why or why not?”

The 2022 SELCO Scholarship recipients are:

$5,000 Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship

Name High School City County Aaron Pina Marist Catholic High School Springfield Lane

$2,500 SELCO Scholarships

Name High School City County Katy Klein Summit High School Bend Deschutes Bryn Littlefield Summit High School Bend Deschutes Jessica Sperber Ridgeview High School Redmond Deschutes Ethan Peasley Burns High School Hines Harney Arenaria Cramer South Eugene High School Eugene Lane Halle DeGarlais Cottage Grove High School Cottage Grove Lane Sabrina Giulietti Henry D. Sheldon High School Eugene Lane Lucia Hernandez Merino Churchill High School Eugene Lane Ryan Hinton Springfield High School Springfield Lane Sofia Megert South Eugene High School Eugene Lane Angelina Mitchell North Eugene High School Eugene Lane Leslie Monjaras Winston Churchill High School Eugene Lane Evelyn Silva - Morales North Eugene High School Eugene Lane Francesca Thuresson Pleasant Hill High School Springfield Lane Priscilla Thurman Lowell Junior Senior High School Springfield Lane Natalie VanderPloeg Mohawk High School Marcola Lane Mieli Ward Thurston High School Springfield Lane Nicole Williams Sprague High School Salem Marion Adam Ramsey International School of Beaverton Beaverton Washington

For a complete list of the 2022 SELCO Scholarship recipients, including photos, visit selco.org/why-selco/scholarships/2022-recipients/.

About SELCO Community Credit Union

Founded 86 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 145,000 members as one of the largest and longstanding Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or 8 Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, visit selco.org, or call 800-445-4483.