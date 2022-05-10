Redmond Proficiency Academy announces Class of 2022 valedictorians, salutatorian

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy has announced the valedictorians and salutatorian for the Class of 2022, the highest academic honors for graduating high school seniors.

Valedictorians earned grade point averages over 4.0 and completed either the Oregon Diploma or AP Capstone Diploma. The salutatorian is the student with the highest grade point average below 4.0.

“We’re thrilled to recognize this year’s valedictorians and salutatorian during upcoming ceremonies,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said. “Each student showed incredible perseverance and adaptability since the beginning of the pandemic. While many challenges were thrown their way during the past two years, they overcame and never lost their ability to thrive at RPA and obtain a high quality education.”

Class of 2022 Valedictorians:

Emily E. Adame, Stacey Jasmin Alvarez Lara, Evelyne Grace Anderson, Annie Barth-Aasen, CaraBeth Nicole Beaudry, Hailey Marie Beckwith, Ella Roxy Boyd Brocker, Shelby Louise Burris, Lillian Beth Caldwell, Victoria Lynn Cason, Katelyn Grace Costello, Lacy Kiona Crompton, Lily Ann Easterbrooks, Madisyn Mae Frampton, Arihanna Rebekka Freeman, Lana Katya Frisinger, Alejandro Marcos Garza, Sarah Elizabeth Gruenberg, Allison Anne Maureen Harrison, Niysa Mae Heilman-Gast, Kevin Fernndo Hernandez, Lorali Aya Imel-Brady, Casey William James, Mckenzie Elizabeth Lattig, Aubrey Nicole Luse, Kaylen Rose-Leilani McAdams, Kinsey Newell, Matia Evelyn Niemi, Graceyln Elaine Quinn, ​​Sedonah Dawne Rhaven Scharf, Isabell Alice Smith, Eva Marie Urhausen and Alyssa Evelyn Walker, and Katherine Grace West

Class of 2022 Salutatorian:

Nathaniel Marvin Whitney

The class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorian will be recognized at the Senior Academic Awards Ceremony on May 17 and RPA’s commencement ceremony on May 25.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.