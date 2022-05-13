Interim principals announced for Bend’s Ponderosa, Pine Ridge elementary schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Superintendent Steven Cook announced Friday that two longtime Bend-La Pine Schools’ assistant principals have been selected to serve as interim principals at two local elementary schools: Erich Brocker will serve as interim principal at Ponderosa Elementary School and Nichole Reiland will serve as interim principal at Pine Ridge Elementary School.

Both schools will conduct an in-depth open recruitment process for a principal in early 2023.

Ponderosa Elementary

Brocker is currently serving as Assistant Principal at William E. Miller Elementary School, a position he has held for 7 years. Prior to that, he was Student Services and school psychologist at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School for three years and served as Regional Principal and school psychologist for Sonoma County Office of Education for 10 years.

“I’m super excited to be joining a team of dedicated educators who are committed to serving Ponderosa students and families,” said Brocker. “I want families and staff to know that I believe in leading with compassion and integrity. I look forward to collaborating with staff and families to continue to build on the exceptional community of learners at Ponderosa.”

Brocker will begin serving July 1, following Principal Stephen Austin, who is retiring.

Pine Ridge Elementary

Reilandis currently serving as Assistant Principal at Juniper Elementary School, a position she has held for 4 years. Reiland also has experience as an interim Assistant Principal at Buckingham Elementary School. She also has 15 years of teaching and Title 1 experience.

“I am ecstatic to be named as the interim principal at Pine Ridge Elementary and to join such a dynamic and dedicated staff who are known for their focus on academic growth and social, emotional wellness for all students,” said Reiland. “I cannot wait to join the close-knit Pine Marten community and look forward to supporting students, staff and families together.”

Reiland will begin serving July 1, following Principal Rochelle Williams, who has accepted a new position at the High Desert ESD.

Additional Administrative Updates

In other administrative news, Bend-La Pine Schools recently announced the selection of the following new assistant principals, to start July 1: