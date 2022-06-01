Redmond Proficiency Academy graduates largest class ever — 187 seniors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During commencement ceremonies held on Wednesday, May 25, Redmond Proficiency Academy graduated 187 seniors from the Class of 2022, the largest class to date.

“We are excited to have recently graduated the largest class in RPA’s 13-year history,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said. “The Class of 2022 is full of exceptional students and individuals who embraced their time at RPA and were able to personalize an education that worked for them, leading to a great deal of academic honors, awards and scholarships. Our commencement ceremony was a fantastic time of celebrating the success and hard work of our seniors and sending them off to begin the next chapters of their lives.”

Commencement speakers included Bullock, Valedictorian Annie Barth-Aasen, Valedictorian Arihanna Freeman, Valedictorian Kaylen McAdams, Valedictorian Kinsey Newell and Valedictorian Gracelyn Quinn.

Senior Samantha Maragas sang the National Anthem for the ceremonies. Two groups of students performed during the Rose Ceremony, the first group included Garrett Herr on guitar and vocals and Casey James on vocals. They performed “Blackbird” by The Beatles. The RPA student band, The Tetrafocals, with Emma Craigmile on vocals, Casey James on vocals and piano, Vanya Crumrine on vocals and guitar, Vincenzo Barraco on guitar and Garrett Herr on drums, performed “Glad to Be Here,” an original composition.

Class of 2022 Valedictorians:

Emily E. Adame, Stacey Jasmin Alvarez Lara, Evelyne Grace Anderson, Annie Barth-Aasen, CaraBeth Nicole Beaudry, Hailey Marie Beckwith, Ella Roxy Boyd Brocker, Shelby Louise Burris, Lillian Beth Caldwell, Victoria Lynn Cason, Katelyn Grace Costello, Lacy Kiona Crompton, Lily Ann Easterbrooks, Madisyn Mae Frampton, Arihanna Rebekka Freeman, Lana Katya Frisinger, Alejandro Marcos Garza, Sarah Elizabeth Gruenberg, Allison Anne Maureen Harrison, Niysa Mae Heilman-Gast, Kevin Fernndo Hernandez, Lorali Aya Imel-Brady, Casey William James, Mckenzie Elizabeth Lattig, Aubrey Nicole Luse, Kaylen Rose-Leilani McAdams, Kinsey Newell, Matia Evelyn Niemi, Graceyln Elaine Quinn, ​​Sedonah Dawne Rhaven Scharf, Isabell Alice Smith, Eva Marie Urhausen and Alyssa Evelyn Walker, and Katherine Grace West

Class of 2022 Salutatorian:

Nathaniel Marvin Whitney

The newly graduated seniors are off to local colleges, Oregon universities, colleges around the country, trade schools, the military and various careers. The class earned a combined $5.1 million in scholarships with over $44,000 coming from local scholarships.

In addition to the ceremonies on May 25, RPA produced a digital ceremony which can be viewed here: RPA’s 2022 Commencement Ceremony.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.

