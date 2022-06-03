What’s on the minds, in the plans for 2 of Central Oregon’s Class of ’22 high school graduates?
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As we all know, and have lived in recent years, Central Oregon's high school Class of 2022 has been through it all.
Starting high school in a relatively "normal" world, then being moved to learning virtually in a global pandemic, to returning to schools and then being able to graduate in person -- coming full circle.
Carly Keenan is meeting Friday with two seniors at Realms High School to learn about their experiences. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
