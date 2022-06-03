Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 10:42 AM

What’s on the minds, in the plans for 2 of Central Oregon’s Class of ’22 high school graduates?

MGN

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As we all know, and have lived in recent years, Central Oregon's high school Class of 2022 has been through it all.

Starting high school in a relatively "normal" world, then being moved to learning virtually in a global pandemic, to returning to schools and then being able to graduate in person -- coming full circle.

Carly Keenan is meeting Friday with two seniors at Realms High School to learn about their experiences. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Education
