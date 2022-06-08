Bend-La Pine Schools to graduate nearly 1,300 members of the Class of ’22 at six high school ceremonies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the next week, more than 1,280 students will graduate from Bend-La Pine Schools during graduation ceremonies at six local high schools.

“Every graduate who walks across the stage has a story to tell and deserves to be celebrated. We are thrilled to honor the Class of 2022 and their many accomplishments at our in-person graduation ceremonies at local high schools,” said Superintendent Steven Cook.

Graduations will occur at the following times and locations:

Bend Senior High School: June 11 at 10 a.m. – football field

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School: June 13 at 7 p.m. – gym

La Pine High School: June 10 at 7 p.m. – football field

Mountain View High School: June 9 at 7 p.m. – football field

Realms High School: June 14 at 7 p.m. – commons area

Summit High School: June 11 at 10 a.m. – soccer field

Families and interested community members can also watch ceremonies live via NFHS network, where available, by signing up for a free account and clicking the "watch livestream" link below to view the ceremony during the designated time.

Schools will host modified ceremonies indoors in the event of inclement weather or unsafe smoke levels. Capacity may be limited if the ceremony is moved indoors.

Class of 2022 by the numbers:

1,287 graduates, across six high schools

338 received Honors Diplomas

115 earned AP Scholar honors

27 earned IB Diploma

29 earned Seal of Biliteracy

Many of this year’s graduating seniors will pursue post-secondary education or training, having earned millions in scholarship dollars. Class of 2022 students are planning to enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces and attend a variety of vocational training programs, from welding to cosmetology school.

College-bound graduates plan to attend Princeton University, Columbia University, Duke University, University of Oregon, George Fox College, Central Oregon Community College, Oregon State University Cascades, Divers Institute of Technology, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Johns Hopkins University and many more.

Families are also invited to celebrate the Class of 2022 by sharing photos of seniors along with a special message: Read the submissions and share a message.